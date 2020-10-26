https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vlad-putin-hunter-biden-made-good-money-ukraine-video/

The hits keep coming.

Even Vladimir Putin is aware of the Biden family’s pay-for-play scandals.

On Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters Hunter Biden made “very good money” in Ukraine and it had nothing to do with Russia.

Russia Today reported:

Business that Joe Biden’s son Hunter “had or might have” in Ukraine has nothing to do with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said, on Sunday, adding that Biden made “good money” there and Russia sees “nothing criminal” in it.

“It doesn’t concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians,” the Russian president said when asked about Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine during an interview with Rossiya-1.

Putin revealed that he is aware of “at least one company” Joe Biden’s son “de-facto headed,” adding that Hunter “apparently made very good money” from this endeavor. Still, Putin said he does not “see anything criminal about it.”

The younger Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings – one of Ukraine’s largest private natural gas producers – in 2014, soon after the Kiev Maidan, which installed a pro-Western government in Ukraine. The violent change in power was supported by Washington while his father was still vice president under Barack Obama. Hunter stayed on the board until his term expired in 2019.

This issue has been raised repeatedly by current President Donald Trump, who has accused Joe Biden of influencing US policy towards Ukraine and even pressuring Kiev into firing a former Ukrainian prosecutor general to supposedly help his son’s company during a corruption investigation.

Hunter’s business interests in Ukraine – and allegedly in Russia – were once again invoked by Trump during the final presidential debate on Thursday.