The Washington Examiner on Monday endorsed President Donald Trump the same day the publication’s magazine editor wrote an article titled “Why I can’t vote for Trump,” reports Mediaite.

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are “deeply flawed and dangerous,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote in its endorsement.

“Yes, Trump has smashed norms of presidential behavior, mostly symbolic and rhetorical,” the board added.

“But the very institutions Democrats are now trying to destroy or undermine — the ballot box, the Senate, and the judiciary — have kept his worst excesses in check. He does not threaten the structure of the republic, but the Democrats’ new schemes do pose just such a threat to the nation’s unity and continued success.”

Magazine editor Seth Mandel in a column for the newspaper cited the coronavirus pandemic as the main sticking point for his choice not to vote for Trump.

Trump, writes Mandel, failed the test.

“That was the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was not an easy test, but it is precisely where our chief executive, who is neither a legislator nor a judicial backstop, is needed most.”

