We all know how teachers (the unionized ones, at least) felt about going back to the classroom in the fall. In New York City, teachers marched with prop caskets in tow to protest a return to in-person schooling. Teachers in Iowa wrote their own obituaries and sent them to the governor. “I feel like a sacrificial lamb,” wrote one teacher to NBC News. More than 650 teachers called in sick in Idaho’s largest school district.

So, are teachers essential workers like “some black woman” who restocks the grocery shelves for Joe Biden? Or not?

Corey DeAngelis, director of school choice for the Reason Foundation, reports Monday that he finally got a response to his request for a correction in the Washington Post. No, WaPo isn’t issuing a correction for claiming that teachers are appearing in disproportionate numbers of COVID-19 obituaries.

It was clearly the writer’s subjective interpretation; wasn’t that obvious?

“Dana’s full sentence …” Oh man, is this Dana Milbank? Explains a lot.

Check out this clever trick:

Seriously; where in that sentence does it suggest that the numbers of teachers appearing in COVID-19 obituaries aren’t from some study but are just the writer’s “subjective interpretation”? The fact that we wrote that it’s “striking”? Really?

