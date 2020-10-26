https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/26/watch-confused-joe-biden-calls-trump-george-twice-n1088128

He’s recently forgotten what office he’s running for, but on Sunday former Vice President Joe Biden got confused again by forgetting who his opponent is.

“…What kind of country we’re gonna be,” asked Biden. “Four more years of George uh… George uh… he uh — we’re gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re going to be, we’re going to be in a different world.”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Presumably, Biden was confusing President Trump with President George W. Bush, who left office 12 years ago.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill can be seen mouthing something quietly under her breath, most likely saying Trump’s name.

President Trump mocked Biden’s mixup Monday morning. “Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” he tweeted.

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign called a lid on in-person events Sunday morning.

