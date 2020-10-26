https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/10/26/watch-live-amy-coney-barrett-sworn-in-by-justice-clarence-thomas-at-the-white-house-n1094146

The Senate voted on Monday evening to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by a vote of 52-48, mostly along party lines, fulfilling President Trump’s vow to nominate originalist judges to the nation’s highest court. She will be ceremonially sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas tonight at 9 p.m. at the White House. On Tuesday, Barrett will become a member of the Court when she is officially sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

While President Trump deserves a great deal of credit for nominating and sticking by Barrett amid harsh criticism from the left (and a few members of his own party!), Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also ought to be applauded for successfully shepherding the nomination through the Senate. President Trump thanked both men for their leadership ahead of Barrett’s swearing-in.

Trump noted that Barrett is the first Supreme Court Justice who has school-aged children and said her family “has captured America’s heart.” He touted her academic record, her accomplishments, and her “sterling character.”

Just before the ceremony began, the Senate Judiciary Committee wished failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a Happy Birthday:

Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 27, 2020

After she was sworn in, Barret said a few words to the crowd gathered on the White House lawn. “The oath that I have solemnly taken means, at its core, that I will do my job without any fear or favor and I will do so apart from and independently of both the political branches and of my own preference,” she vowed. “I love the Constitution and the Democratic Republic that it establishes and I will devote myself to preserving it.”

WATCH LIVE:

