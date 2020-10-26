https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-allentown-pennsylvania/
President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Monday.
The President arrived at 11:20 to a roaring crowd!
President Trump ripped Joe Biden for vowing to abolish the US oil industry.
WATCH LIVE ON RSBN:
