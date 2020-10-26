https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-live-rsbn-president-trumps-maga-rally-lancaster-county-pennsylvania-air-force-one-touched-125-pm-edt/

President Trump is going full steam ahead with 8 days until Election Day.

The President on Monday morning wrapped up his first rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania and headed over to Lancaster County, PA for rally number two.

Trump is fighting hard to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania by spending a lot of time there and hammering Biden on his vow to end the US oil industry.

Meanwhile, Biden will be shuffling out of his Delaware basement to participate in a last minute “gathering” in….Wilmington Delaware.

Air Force One touched down at 1:25 PM EDT.

