President Trump is unstoppable with just 8 days until Election Day.

The President on Monday morning wrapped up his first rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania then headed over to Lancaster County, PA for rally number two.

Without taking a break, Trump traveled to Martinsburg, Pennsylvania for his 3rd rally of the day!

Meanwhile Biden, who is embroiled in scandal is hiding in his Delaware basement.

The latest numbers coming from Pennsylvania should have Democrats and the Joe Biden campaign very worried.

President Trump is carrying 24% of the vote in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden is only carrying 73% of the vote in Philly. This is worse than Hillary Clinton in 2016. Hillary carried a solid 83% of the vote.

Update: Press pool arrived via Osprey at 4:30 PM which means President Trump will be arriving shortly.

