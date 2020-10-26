https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-white-house-holds-swearing-in-event-for-justice-amy-barrett/
About The Author
Related Posts
Very interesting Biden (and Obama) flashback…
September 19, 2020
‘We’ve treated 1900 Covid patients with zero deaths’…
October 19, 2020
Et Tu, Classmates?
September 28, 2020
Students get first look at Biden’s cognitive decline…
September 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy