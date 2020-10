http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4oVFYeH8YVo/

President Donald Trump will host a swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday at the White House.

The Senate voted to confirm Barrett Monday evening.

The president and Barrett will be joined by her family, supporters, and likely several Senate Republicans.

Justice Clarence Thomas will conduct the ceremony instead of Chief Justice John Roberts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook