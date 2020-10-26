https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/26/we-have-a-list-nyc-inspectors-target-non-operational-orthodox-jewish-schools-in-shocking-and-chilling-footage-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Utter failure': Flashback video of John Kerry ridiculing Middle East peace possibilities has 'aged like milk in a sauna'
September 16, 2020
'Zoom Di*k Incident is SOOOO 2020': New Yorker suspends Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself during Zoom work call
October 19, 2020
'WTF'? Why hasn't Twitter flagged viral — and 'wildly out of context' — video painting Tucker Carlson as a fan of democratic socialism?
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy