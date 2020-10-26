https://hannity.com/media-room/weird-warning-sen-blumenthal-says-there-will-be-consequences-if-judge-barrett-is-confirmed/

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued a vague threat to his Republican colleagues Monday afternoon; saying there will be “consequences” if Congress confirms Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“The fact is that our Republican colleagues are shattering the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word, and there will be consequences,” Blumenthal said early in his remarks. “There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks his or her word to another.”

“Nothing less than everything is at stake. A shift in the balance of the court that will last for decades if we do not correct it – and believe me, there are appropriate measures that should be considered,” Blumenthal said.

“I fight for the Supreme Court’s legitimacy. I revere the Supreme Court, having argued before it, having clerked on it. Its legitimacy depends on faith and trust. We must act to restore the credibility and legitimacy of the court, which has been so gravely imperiled,” he added.

Read the full report at Fox News.

