Have fun with all this, Biden.

We’re in the endgame now. A whole bunch of stuff is gonna drop this week starting on Monday. Along with the ACB confirmation vote on Monday night and Pompeo dropping a bunch of HRC emails, very likely by next Saturday. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

We hear a LOT about October surprises … does this mean there is even more to come out on the Biden’s because let’s be honest, it’s been PRETTY damn bad.

What should drop this week: 1) More Biden/Obama/Clinton/Kerry corruption in Ukraine and China and Russia and elsewhere. https://t.co/1X20lUNJT0 — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

RUH-ROH.

2) More laptop emails and pictures. They’ve held back the really explosive stuff. 3) Several Spygate plea deals where some of the principles decided not to try to fight Durham in court 4) More Epstein/Maxwell disclosures 5) Action on Big Tech censorship — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

Action on censorship?

Epstein?

Not enough popcorn.

6) When the Clinton emails drop it will be so explosive Big Tech & DNC Media will try to censor it even harder than the laptop stuff. That plays right into Trump’s hands. Emails will show massive foreign pay-for-play, serious violations of national security. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

But will anyone be shocked or care? Will there really be any consequences?

7) We know the Bidens were doing multiple business deals involving hundreds of MILLIONS of dollars in China. They had to have held some of that $ in Chinese bank accounts. You’re going to see why the “Trump Chinese bank account” story was an epic troll. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

We already see it as an epic troll, we’re used to that with the media.

Trump was a **private citizen** when he contemplated doing a deal in China and opened up a bank account there. Then, before he ran for President, he closed the account in 2015. That’s….not what the Biden family did. Oh no. Not by a long a shot. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

**While Joe was Vice President** from 2009 to 2017, the Biden family and their business associates were doing multiple million-dollar business deals in China in which Joe got a 10% cut as ‘the big guy’ and 1/2 of Hunter’s cut as well. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

Big guy.

Heh.

Every single thing the DNC Media & Democrats & crooked DOJ/FBI people spent 5 years claiming about the TRUMPS based on fake leaks, fake evidence & slander is about to be *conclusively proven with evidence* to be true of the BIDENS. The Bidens are OWNED by China. They took the $. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

And it’s not just the Bidens. How many of you saw this coming? The Clinton emails are going to tell the whole story about how they were all cashing in in the sweet, sweet CCP, Russian, Ukrainian cash. The Clintons. The Obamas. The Romneys. The Pelosis. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

They never thought she’d lose.

#TimedToDrop. Yeah yeah, OK you don’t have to AGREE with the strategy. You don’t even have to understand WHY they waited until just before the election to drop it, even though I’ve explained it about 20 times in the past month. THIS IS WHAT THEY’RE DOING. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

It all **started up** in the Clinton St. Department in 2009. The emails are going to show you how they set it up, who was getting how much and from which country. This is why the O’Biden admin. was so desperate to keep this info from every seeing the light of day. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

Don’t get me wrong, there was ALWAYS corruption in the St. Department before the O’Biden admin. It’s just that Obama, Biden, Hillary and their goons RAISED IT UP TO AN UNBELIEVABLE LEVEL. What used to be a steady river turned into a freaking tidal wave. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 25, 2020

The emails will show State Department personnel under Clinton actively participating in corruption and money laundering schemes. The Bidens were far from pulling off all this corruption on their own. It was a group effort that spanned federal departments and agencies. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2020

So the two biggest drops I’m waiting for this week are the Durham developments Barr promised before the election [which he never retracted, don’t @ me about anonymous officials familiar with the matter saying otherwise off the record] and the Clinton emails. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2020

It’s #StormWeek. Are you ready? /end pic.twitter.com/hPgxsGcvHm — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 26, 2020

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

