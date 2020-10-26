https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/26/what-better-way-to-celebrate-your-birthday-tweeps-having-loads-of-fun-at-hillarys-expense-with-acbs-scotus-advancement/

Hillary Clinton just can’t seem to help herself.

From babbling about how she was ‘born to deal with a virus’ to this silliness complaining about Trump actually doing his job by nominating a well-credentialed, qualified SCOTUS judge, she just keeps on keepin’ on.

You’d think since it’s her birthday she’d chill out a little, eat some cake … swallow some souls.

But nope.

It is an insult to the American people that the GOP is ramming through a Supreme Court justice with just eight days until the end of an election in which nearly 60 million people have already voted. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

Ramming through?

Trump is still president, Hillary.

Unlike you.

You’re just pissed it’s happening on your birthday… But the rest of us absolutely LOVE it. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 — Vincent Charles: FIDELIS AD IMPERIUM! (@YesThatVCharles) October 26, 2020

Happy birthday, Hillary!

Why Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation is an imminent victory for court and country Monday, October 26 promises to be a milestone for the Constitution and the countryhttps://t.co/VMnhqHvjpH — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) October 26, 2020

Whoohooo!

Bye. Didn’t think it possible you could be more irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/iIvfzauQTI — You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) October 26, 2020

Don’t let the door hit ya’ on the backside.

You should do something, Madame President! Oh wait. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 26, 2020

Heh.

It is an insult to the American people that @realDonaldTrump beat you fair and square four years ago and you and your cadre of corrupt cronies have done everything you could to ignore that and obstruct his constitutional powers and duties. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 26, 2020

Inconsequential BS, Hillary. Crying harder won’t change the constitution. — ጋልḲE̳-🎃-Lantern (@Ja1Ke3) October 26, 2020

What better way to celebrate your birthday?! — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) October 26, 2020

Right?

Annnd many mooooooore.

***

Related:

WHOA NELLY, that’s a lotta backfire! David Frum shares his ‘achievable’ Electoral Map giving Texas to Biden and YEAH NO

‘We’re in the endgame NOW’: Brian Cates’ thread details how it’s about to get REAL this week and it AIN’T good for Biden

All the REEE! Peggy Noonan’s brutally HONEST piece about ‘frivolous’ Kamala Harris enrages the Left (especially Soledad O’Brien)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

