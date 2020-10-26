https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f97fdb05e3ca365b6505614
Sam Thaiday, now 35, managed to hide his battle throughout his 16-year career with the Brisbane Broncos and has only now revealed what he was really going through since he was 12….
Nadhim Zahawi, the business minister, said this morning that the ‘best way’ to deal with poverty was through local government programmes and through the welfare system….
PC James Empett had one sexual relationship with a trainee officer on Kent Police property and tried to start another with a male member of the public, but was knocked back, a hearing was told….
Gusty winds will continue through Tuesday in California as Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings have been posted. …
Driven by strong winds, two fires spread quickly in Orange County, forcing more than 90,000 people to evacuate….