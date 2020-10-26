https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/10/26/who-says-white-guys-cant-dance-james-okeefe-teases-bombshell-in-thriller-video-n1087677

James O’Keefe is busting out all his moves for the 2020 election. Promising to thrill us all this week with a new undercover video, O’Keefe took to YouTube to recreate his version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” I can’t be the only one who was really surprised by his dance skills. O’Keefe hasn’t been this fun since he dressed up as a pimp to take down Democrat scam organization ACORN.

WATCH:

Next week will be a THRILLER, I guarantee it. Election insiders contact [email protected] pic.twitter.com/ztOfYCmObz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 23, 2020

Aren’t you glad you’re on the fun side?

