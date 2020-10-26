https://www.theblaze.com/wilkow/leftist-virtue-signaling

The Left has turned our once non-political sources of entertainment into a never ending barrage of virtue-signaling lectures. From Teen Vogue endorsing socialism to Oprah phone-banking for a Democrat voting organization, it seems no one can escape their grasp. But BlazeTV’s Andrew Wilkow argues that you do have a choice: Don’t fund what you don’t believe in. Look no further than the decline of the NBA. The free market can fix this.

