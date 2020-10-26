https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/winning-dem-reps-graphic-to-slam-do-nothing-mcconnell-senate-actually-proves-cocaine-mitch-has-done-plenty/

As the Senate gears up to vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett later tonight, Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey recently took this approach to try and prove that the McConnell-led GOP-controlled Senate has been a “no-nothing” legislative body:

What’s the do-nothing mcconnell senate up to these days? Take a guess pic.twitter.com/3U952kbt5R — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 16, 2020

It depends on what your definition of “do-nothing” is…

Dunno but it looks like he’s doing a lot of something there. https://t.co/gwfXpL3k1w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2020

“What’s the do nothing Senate doing?” Shows graph showing A LOT of something. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2020

The graphic was very helpful, just not in the way the congressman wanted.

Idk…that 218 seems like a big number, suggesting a busy Senate. — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) October 26, 2020

Doesn’t seem like he’s doing nothing. — mschroeder_62 🎃🇺🇸 (@mschroeder_62) October 26, 2020

Can’t argue w/ these results https://t.co/d3LjsPDRse — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2020

Confirming 218 judges doesn’t look like doing nothing. https://t.co/49AXKeHa16 — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 26, 2020

As for another Covid relief bill, maybe Rep. Pascrell should have a chat with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi:

Mostly he’s been fighting filibusters from do-nothing Senate Dems. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 26, 2020

Seems like he should be asking Nancy what she’s been doing for those other three squares. — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) October 26, 2020

