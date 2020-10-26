https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/26/winning-dem-reps-graphic-to-slam-do-nothing-mcconnell-senate-actually-proves-cocaine-mitch-has-done-plenty/

As the Senate gears up to vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett later tonight, Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey recently took this approach to try and prove that the McConnell-led GOP-controlled Senate has been a “no-nothing” legislative body:

It depends on what your definition of “do-nothing” is…

The graphic was very helpful, just not in the way the congressman wanted.

As for another Covid relief bill, maybe Rep. Pascrell should have a chat with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...