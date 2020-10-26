https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/26/women-trump-melania-kellyanne-campaign-trump-pa-tuesday/

A rare campaign appearance by First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled for Tuesday. She will campaign in Atglen, Pennsylvania, with Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump. The campaign event will be moderated by Kellyanne. This will mark Melania’s first solo campaign appearance this year.

Kellyanne, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and the first woman campaign manager to lead a winning presidential campaign, credits Melania’s solo visit to Pennsylvania in the last days of the 2016 election as “pivotal” to winning the state. This year Pennsylvania is just as important for an electoral college win as it was in 2016. Without Pennsylvania, Trump likely cannot win the election.

“Melania Trump’s solo visit to Pennsylvania in the final days of the 2016 campaign was pivotal to winning the state—and winning the election,” Conway, Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, told Fox News. “Now she returns as first lady, to highlight how her platform has helped Pennsylvanians and to make the case for four more years of freedom, opportunity, prosperity and security.”

Pennsylvania was the first state Melania visited after the Republican National Convention in 2016. In 2018 she spoke at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for the National Convening on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services. The Trump campaign is pleased that the first lady will be making the appearance. Melania’s work to combat the opioid crisis in America, championing school choice, and the Be Best campaign against online bullying can all be highlighted.

“We are excited to have first lady Melania Trump on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to connect with voters in the Keystone State and share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior adviser for strategic communications, told Fox News. “Mrs. Trump has fought to empower the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania, and this event will be a perfect opportunity to discuss the future success in the state under four more years of President Trump,” Schlapp added.

The first lady has recovered from her bout with COVID-19, though her case was not as strong of a case as the president’s infection. She wasn’t hospitalized and her symptoms were headaches and a cough. She attended the last presidential debate in Nashville. Pennsylvania is a must-win state for the Trump campaign. As of today, Real Clear Politics shows the polling average gives a 5.3 point edge to Biden in Pennsylvania.

The polling averages were taken by RCP before the last debate. That is notable because Biden said during that debate that he will “transition” the oil and gas industry away from fossil fuel exploration and production. That was a big mistake that Trump forced him into making, to Trump’s advantage in energy-producing states like Pennsylvania and Texas where the presidential race is tight. It will be interesting to watch and see if that shakes out to be a fatal mistake for the Biden campaign or not.

President Trump is doing three campaign events in Pennsylvania today. He is going full-steam ahead in the last days of the campaign. During a rally in Altoona, Trump said of Biden’s campaign schedule, “He’s waved the white flag on life. He doesn’t leave his basement.” He’s not wrong, though Biden will go to Georgia tomorrow before returning back home. Trump referred to Biden as the worse presidential candidate ever. It’s hard to believe that there is a candidate worse than Hillary Clinton was in 2016 but Biden just might take that title. And, the press has certainly been incurious and treated Biden with kid gloves throughout the campaign.

Yesterday President Trump and Melania welcomed trick or treaters to the White House. At the 33 second mark, a young girl and boy dressed up as the president and first lady are asked by Trump to turn around so the cameras can capture them in front of the first couple. It’s a cute moment. The young visitors and the adults had to file past the president and Melania who waved at them this year because of the coronavirus. I assume the White House provided treats for the kiddos, they just weren’t given out by the Trumps, as they traditionally would have been given out.

That event was a little bit of almost normal activity coming at the end of a crazy campaign cycle during a pandemic. More of that is welcomed.

