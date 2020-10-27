https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/27/30-officers-injured-after-fatal-shooting-of-armed-black-man-in-philadelphia-sparks-riots/

Warning: Graphic violence and language.

A shooting of an armed black man in West Philadelphia captured on video sparked riots throughout the city leaving at least 30 police officers injured.

BREAKING

*graphic warning* Officers have shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect in #Philadelphia, PA after an altercation. Protesters are allegedly already gathering at the scene. pic.twitter.com/kzbSDAtn19 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 26, 2020

Police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday after he advanced toward them while holding a knife despite officer orders to drop the weapon. While Wallace’s mother “tried desperately to stop him,” he still moved towards the officers, prompting them to fire off multiple shots.

“Why didn’t they use a taser?” said his father, Walter Wallace Sr. “His mother was trying to diffuse the situation,” he said. He said his son struggles with mental health issues and is on medication. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?” — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) October 26, 2020

It’s unclear how many times Wallace was struck but there were at least 13 markers on the street and a witness said he heard about 10 shots. Cops said both officers fired “several” times — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020

The video shows multiple bystanders crowding the scene to yell at the officers, surrounding Wallace who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

#Philadelphia

Protesters are currently gathering in Malcolm X Park to protest against this officer-involved shooting. Images shared by the local FOX news station captured the moments just before victim was shot by Philly Police officers. Victim ID’d as Walter Wallace Jr., 27. pic.twitter.com/O0b4d5aCls — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 26, 2020

Police Commissioner speaks with the crowd gathered at scene. #Philadelphia https://t.co/rxom1tHCy6 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 26, 2020

The shooting is under investigation.

“Fortunately it appears the officers were wearing body cameras,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp. “The cameras were activated. So we should have a lot of video along with eyewitness statements.”

“Our police officers are being vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife,” Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 John McNesby said.

“Our police officers are being vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife.” @FOPLodge5 President @john_mcnesby @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/A9ybakQv4Q — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 27, 2020

Word of the shooting spread quickly and by the time the sun had set, protestors turned to rioters who took to the West Philadelphia, Center City, and North Philly streets to loot, burn, assault police officers, and attempt to prevent the press from covering the ensuing violence.

A group protesting through west philly being followed slowly by cars honking in support and drivers leaning out their windows cheering pic.twitter.com/WeDpiM1nnX — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 27, 2020

Mass looting has broken out in Philadelphia as Black Lives Matter activists take to the streets to protest the shooting death of a man who charged at police officers with a knife. pic.twitter.com/Aj9IN47Rx8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

At least seven prisoners/suspects in custody are waiting a paddy wagon with officers. Numerous arrests made tonight; multiple officers injured – some seriously. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

ABC trying to kiss ass because the rioters destroyed their van earlier in the night. Don’t bow to the mob. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/NBerpHotTm — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

According to reports, strip malls, multiple Rite Aids, and other stores and restaurants were vandalized and looted in the chaos, leaving police manpower “depleted,” even when shots rang out.

#Philadelphia

Looters have just ransacked and robbed a T-Mobile store. No business is being untouched, it seems.

pic.twitter.com/PukvJGI6F3 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

“You want some help bro?”

Looters helping looters. If this is the same place as what police scanner reports are giving out now, this is another Rite Aid. Third Rite Aid looted tonight. pic.twitter.com/fYvmnujgnB — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

This Snipes shoe store was hit, still seeing occasional looters in and out. Riot police are staging at multiple locations in West @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/kE4vyq23Xn — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 27, 2020

NEW: within minutes of @PhillyPolice clearing 52nd and Chestnut, dozens of looters are back at the Foot Locker. An hour ago this area was filled with riot police, now just this @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/xpv8VMEqp5 — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 27, 2020

#Philadelphia

Liquor store being looted now – missed address. Units are tied up all over right now. Multiple crime scenes; multiple break-ins; considerable vandalism. — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

#Philadelphia

They’re also attempting to rob an ATM. Streamer reports shots fired, which would correlate with police reports. pic.twitter.com/L6chfrxvrd — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

#Philadelphia

Current situation:

At least 3 Rite Aid pharmacies, several ATMs, a liquor store, a Citizens Bank, an AutoZone, and several other businesses have been looted tonight in West Philly. Multiple officers injured and countless arrests made. Manpower depleted in the city — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Police in riot gear, reportedly requesting to use tear gas, were deployed to the area where they were verbally and physically assaulted by hundreds of Black Lives Matter rioters who threw bricks and other objects at officers.

Philadelphia is rioting over the shooting death of a man who charged police officers with a knife. Black Lives Matter activists are throwing bricks at police officers, at least several of whom have been reportedly injured (per the police scanner). pic.twitter.com/aZfAz6OAUU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia police are outnumbered by hundreds of Black Lives Matter rioters. pic.twitter.com/q2jqvTsLnb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2020

#Philadelphia

(Earlier)

Rioters hurled trash cans and other large objects at advancing riot police officers as they attempted to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/v09oZHyOry — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Police run away and retreat from a mob of BLM rioters in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/mcRONzebDl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

Update: Officers Requesting permission for teargas Please be cautious. #OTGWestPhilly — The Black and Brown Coalition of PHL (@blacknbrownphl) October 27, 2020

During the riot, the mob vandalized at least five police vehicles and one fire department vehicle. At least one police SUV was torched and another vehicle reportedly belonging to a civilian was also set on fire.

BLM looters broke into a police van in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jG8TFsucVB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

Philadelphia mob has torched a police SUV pic.twitter.com/6XmxWSoI2d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020

#Philadelphia

Another vehicle has just been set on fire. Appears to be a civilian vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8mN57QWFmm — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

At least 30 police officers were hurt after being struck by projectiles or other objects. One officer was hospitalized after being plowed down by a pickup truck.

Update from PPD — they say 30 officers injured, many from projectiles. And an officer struck by a pickup truck suffered a broken leg pic.twitter.com/BqUNoiTmL2 — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) October 27, 2020

According to NBC 10, “all the officers, except for the one struck by the truck, had been treated and released as of early Tuesday.”

#Philadelphia

(Earlier)

Just wow… Officers were forced to retreat as they were attacked by rioters with a barrage of rocks, bricks and other projectiles. The person filming is cheering them on and laughs as police flee to escape.

Several were injured.

pic.twitter.com/df1943KA2G — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 27, 2020

Officer down. They just hit a cop with a car. #Philly Philadelphia, PA (clipped from @after_theaction live stream) pic.twitter.com/dy9H0sWxja — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

Early reports suggest that at least 30 people were arrested in connection to the rioting, looting, burning, and other violence.

