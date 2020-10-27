https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/27/30-officers-injured-after-fatal-shooting-of-armed-black-man-in-philadelphia-sparks-riots/

Warning: Graphic violence and language.

A shooting of an armed black man in West Philadelphia captured on video sparked riots throughout the city leaving at least 30 police officers injured.

Police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday after he advanced toward them while holding a knife despite officer orders to drop the weapon. While Wallace’s mother “tried desperately to stop him,” he still moved towards the officers, prompting them to fire off multiple shots.

The video shows multiple bystanders crowding the scene to yell at the officers, surrounding Wallace who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.

“Fortunately it appears the officers were wearing body cameras,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp. “The cameras were activated. So we should have a lot of video along with eyewitness statements.”

“Our police officers are being vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife,” Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 John McNesby said.

Word of the shooting spread quickly and by the time the sun had set, protestors turned to rioters who took to the West Philadelphia, Center City, and North Philly streets to loot, burn, assault police officers, and attempt to prevent the press from covering the ensuing violence.

According to reports, strip malls, multiple Rite Aids, and other stores and restaurants were vandalized and looted in the chaos, leaving police manpower “depleted,” even when shots rang out.

Police in riot gear, reportedly requesting to use tear gas, were deployed to the area where they were verbally and physically assaulted by hundreds of Black Lives Matter rioters who threw bricks and other objects at officers.

During the riot, the mob vandalized at least five police vehicles and one fire department vehicle. At least one police SUV was torched and another vehicle reportedly belonging to a civilian was also set on fire.

At least 30 police officers were hurt after being struck by projectiles or other objects. One officer was hospitalized after being plowed down by a pickup truck.

According to NBC 10, “all the officers, except for the one struck by the truck, had been treated and released as of early Tuesday.”

Early reports suggest that at least 30 people were arrested in connection to the rioting, looting, burning, and other violence.

