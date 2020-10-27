https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/philly-philadelphia-shooting-police/2020/10/27/id/994015

About 30 Philadelphia police officers were injured during unrest after people took to the streets to protest the police shooting of a knife-wielding man on Monday, according to CBS Philly.

Angry protesters ripped through the streets overnight in Philadelphia, just hours after 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr. was shot by the Philadelphia Police.

Protesters upset over alleged police brutality took to the streets in Philadelphia overnight. This came hours after police shot and killed a man with a knife in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Officers said Wallace walked toward them with a knife around the intersection of 61st and Locust Streets. They said he would not drop the knife.

His killing led to a night of protests and riots in West Philadelphia.

“I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement.

