Forty-five missing children and 109 human trafficking victims were rescued in Ohio by US Marshals in the largest anti-human trafficking effort in US history.

[embedded content]

WTSP repored:

Forty-five missing children were recovered in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals (USMS) as part of an October operation called “Autumn Hope.”

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said this is the largest anti-human trafficking effort in state history.

Yost said more than 50 agencies were involved in the operation resulting in the rescue of 109 human trafficking survivors and 177 arrests.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said 157 men were arrested on charges of soliciting and other crimes in Franklin, Cuyahoga and Lucas Counties.

Yost said the operation focused on four main points: