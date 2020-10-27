https://www.dailywire.com/news/50-cent-says-fk-donald-trump-after-chelsea-handler-reminded-him-that-he-was-a-black-person

After seemingly endorsing President Donald Trump, rapper 50 Cent is apparently having a change of thought after his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler did him the courtesy of reminding “him that he was a black person.”

Last week, 50 Cent lit the internet on fire when told his significant following to “Vote for Trump” in response to former Vice President Joe Biden’s wild tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted on Instagram. “I’M OUT. F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he added, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

Shortly thereafter, the rapper doubled-down when he agreed with Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson that he “don’t want to be 20cent.”

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very bad idea. I don’t like it,” he tweeted.

In response to his Trump support, comedienne Chelsea Handler, who used to date the rapper, tweeted that he “used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend” and then went on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to pat herself on the back for reminding him that he “was a black person.”

“So he doesn’t want to pay 625 in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from ’50 Cent’ to ’20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,“ Handler said

You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 20, 2020

In the same interview, Handler also said that she is “willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publically denounced Donald Trump.”

“I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean,” Handler added.

It seems Handler’s offer got the rapper’s attention. On Saturday, the rapper tweeted in response, “Another spin F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him,” he wrote. “For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

Whether 50 Cent intended his comments as a joke has not been confirmed; in fairness, his mention of Angel Fernandez was a sarcastic reference to “Scarface” (for the uninitiated, he’s the one who gets the chainsaw in the shower).

Regardless of what 50 Cent intended, some reacted to Chelsea Handler’s comments with disgust. “White liberals will do anything to keep Blacks on Democrat’s Plantation,” tweeted Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones. “@chelseahandler’s comments insults the Black race. She & @jimmyfallon are ordering you to vote for @JoeBiden bc you’re Black. Lynch me, I’m not, I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump.”

White liberals will do anything to keep Blacks on Democrat’s Plantation. @chelseahandler’s comments insults the Black race. She & @jimmyfallon are ordering you to vote for @JoeBiden bc you’re Black. Lynch me, I’m not, I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/yza3Epg0zn — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 26, 2020

“It’s hilarious to see Democrats like [Handler] freaking out about black men & other minorities thinking for themselves,” tweeted Rachel Campos-Duffy. “The brave ones are speaking up, but get ready for the polling category everyone will be talking about election night -the silent minority vote!”

It’s hilarious to see Democrats like .@chelseahandler freaking out about black men & other minorities thinking for themselves. The brave ones are speaking up, but get ready for the polling category everyone will be talking about election night -the silent minority vote! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jkMQ1lLBRn — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 26, 2020

