Father James Altman returns in Part IV for a special message to Catholics & Christians before they vote November 3rd.
He names 3 intrinsic evils of one party’s platform, and explains why a vote for Biden… is a vote for the Godless.
Produced by filmmaker @RebsBrannon pic.twitter.com/P0Jme8ZtYQ
— Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) October 25, 2020
Version without music