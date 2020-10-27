https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/abortion-champion-and-hillary-surrogate-lena-dunham-finds-new-work-as-a-videographer-for-pregnant-supermodels-growing-new-life/

Apparently, Lena Dunham has a new gig as a videographer for pregnant supermodels:

“Early pregnancy is a very confusing and complex time—how could we capture all that but also feel the hope and joy of growing new life?” @lenadunham discusses directing Emily Ratajkowski’s (@emrata) pregnancy reveal video: https://t.co/XlV7T3Sbo1 pic.twitter.com/GSGEW224Hc — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) October 26, 2020

Clips from the pregnancy announcement here:

And, to think, four years ago, the abortion champion was one of Hillary Clinton’s top surrogates!

Trump is president bc Hillary Clinton spent more time with Lena Dunham than with voters in WI. Now she’s directing videos for Bernie supporter Emily Ratajkowski and Trump just got his 3rd SCOTUS judge confirmed. https://t.co/zPfYKwMcP5 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 27, 2020

Did she wear her Planned Parenthood Halloween costume to the video shoot documenting “growing new life”?

Yeah, not a good idea in retrospect:

.@lenadunham is taking over Hillary’s Instagram today! Follow for updates from the trail: https://t.co/1Uih94gHPi pic.twitter.com/n2DRvz6zyN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 8, 2016

So, how’d this work out, ladies?

.@lenadunham: In Colorado for HER with my baddest babies. @HillaryClinton November 6, 2016. pic.twitter.com/85VYRh3lqf — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) November 6, 2017

***

