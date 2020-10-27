https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/abortion-champion-and-hillary-surrogate-lena-dunham-finds-new-work-as-a-videographer-for-pregnant-supermodels-growing-new-life/

Apparently, Lena Dunham has a new gig as a videographer for pregnant supermodels:

Clips from the pregnancy announcement here:

And, to think, four years ago, the abortion champion was one of Hillary Clinton’s top surrogates!

Did she wear her Planned Parenthood Halloween costume to the video shoot documenting “growing new life”?

Yeah, not a good idea in retrospect:

So, how’d this work out, ladies?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...