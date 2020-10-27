https://newspushed.com/aoc-immediately-tweets-after-barretts-confirmation-expand-the-court/

Hardcore leftist New York Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez immediately tweeted after Amy Coney-Barrett’s confirmation Monday night.

Her first tweet was: “Expand the court.”

LOOK:

Expand the court. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

After a few minutes, she responded to her earlier tweet with: “Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion.”

Republicans do this because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do. And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t. There is a legal process for expansion. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2020

So they will, indeed, pack the court like what the conservatives believed before this confirmation, which they were not denying or admitting.

Look at what Twitter users are saying, as a response to AOC’s tweets:

User @a_recks said: “I can’t wait until you’re tending bar again.”

User @TheRightMelissa said: “The Democrat Party is no longer the same party. It has been fully taken over by the far left & the so called centrists are now on board because they have been promised a seat at the table of a full Marxist take over of America. I come from a county that fell to Marxism…” and then she followed it up, saying: “I have lived through a Marxist collapse so I know what the politicians sounds like right before they fully take over. AOC’s rhetoric is classic Marxism. Don’t think America can’t lose everything.. your freedom & all your prosperity will be gone in less than a decade. Wake up”

@BillOfrights26 commented: “The people DID make the decision, when they voted @realDonaldTrump president 3 years and 11 months ago. He’s still the President of the United States, and still doing his duty.”

@catturd2 said: “Okay – when Trump wins – he should immediately appoint 6 more SCOTUS picks. Thank you – great idea.”

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

