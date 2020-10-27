https://www.dailywire.com/news/alleged-hunter-biden-voice-in-leaked-audio-im-getting-asked-about-my-representation-of-the-fing-spy-chief-of-china

A leaked audio file that was published by The National Pulse on Tuesday allegedly showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, lamenting his problems, which included pressure that he was receiving from reporters who were starting to question him about his alleged representation of “the f***ing spy chief of China.”

“I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling, but my old partner, Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric,” Hunter Biden allegedly says in the audio clip, according to Mediaite. “I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the f***ing spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.”

“The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner,” Hunter Biden allegedly continued. “He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the f–king largest f–king LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. attorney himself. My best friend in business, Devon, has named me as a witness, without telling me, in a criminal case — and my father, without telling me.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation also reported on the leaked audio file that was published by The National Pulse.

WATCH:

BREAKING: New audio of Hunter Biden talking about his partner “the f**king spy chief of China” “I’m receiving calls from SDNY” @TheNatPulse pic.twitter.com/vDYnxNTvo6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2020

