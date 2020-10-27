https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/among-likely-voters-nearly-have-already-cast-ballot-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Close to half of all self-identified likely voters have already cast a ballot in the 2020 election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen .

Among a subset of voters who identified themselves as “likely” to vote, 47% said they had already done so, while 37% said they intend to vote at a polling place on Election Day.

The remaining 16% said they plan to vote in between now and Election Day, less than a week away.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many Americans voting by mail – to avoid coming into contact at polling stations with people who might potentially have the virus. However, public health experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have stressed that voting in person is safe.

The survey of 1,842 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from October 23-24, 2020. It included 828 Respondents who have already voted.

