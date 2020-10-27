https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/27/ana-navarro-shot-chasers-herself-into-oblivion-after-old-tweet-resurfaces-from-2016/

SHOT. . .

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted last night that those who wrote-in a candidate in 2016 are to blame for the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“To those who voted for Jill Stein or the pot-smoker from New Mexico, or wrote-in, ‘Mickey Mouse…congrats on your new SCOTUS Justice!,” she tweeted:

If you’re mad #AmyConeyBarrett was just rammed through to replace RBG, then you better get off your duff and vote. Elections have consequences. To those who voted for Jill Stein or the pot-smoker from New Mexico, or wrote-in, “Mickey Mouse…congrats on your new SCOTUS Justice! — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 27, 2020

CHASER. . .

She’s congratulating herself? What?

I suggest we vote our conscience. If comfortable supporting HRC, do it. If 1 of the 3rd Party candidates, do that…I’m writing-in my mom https://t.co/JxfYALRLNd — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 1, 2016

This website really is amazing at times:

Truly great content on this website. pic.twitter.com/Lyl9Y2mcF0 — Ben Spielberg (@BenSpielberg) October 27, 2020

***

