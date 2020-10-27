https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/27/anonymous-source-would-be-more-reliable-richard-grenell-calls-fake-news-on-trump-campaign-being-broke/

We’re hearing from HuffPost, via Vox co-founder Markos Moulitsas, that President Trump’s weakness with older voters could cost him Florida. Not only that, but the Trump campaign’s contractors stopped working because the campaign is broke and not paying them.

“A lot of [Trump’s] polling contractors stopped getting paid in September, so they’re not doing work,” [GOP consultant] said. “They’re broke. They’re largely flying blind right now.” https://t.co/2p8K2FTvQD — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 27, 2020

A GOP consultant said?

There’s also a piece in Bloomberg stating that the Trump campaign is pulling its advertising in Florida.

Trump’s cash-poor campaign has all but pulled its advertising out of Florida. https://t.co/DGzXrXP7Qs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 27, 2020

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh is calling that fake news:

Bloomberg moved a completely false story about ad spending. We are up in FL with a 7 figure buy, plus 6 figures in local cable, 6 figures in Spanish & 6 figures on radio. Irresponsible reporting that was never checked with the Trump campaign. The story should be retracted. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

And about that HuffPost story — Richard Grenell is also calling it fake news. Guess who the “GOP consultant” cited in the piece is?

Totally fake news from the founder of @voxmedia – no one is surprised that his source is an anonymous source that HuffPost says they have. Journalism is in a crisis. https://t.co/JwrhslVkvk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 27, 2020

Here’s HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery:

Richard didn’t even read the story. Rick Wilson is the named source in the article. Markos just paraphrased. You gotta read the journalism before you find a way to call it a crisis. But thanks for the HuffPost clicks! https://t.co/zKblq9sMei — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 27, 2020

Rick Wilson!

Rick Wilson is your source? That’s worse than an anonymous source. And when did you unblock me? Happy to see you are getting a bit tougher. https://t.co/euBJLk9030 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 27, 2020

Anonymous source would be more reliable. lol — Ezekiel Reynolds (@Zukerules) October 27, 2020

You are willing to admit that Rick Wilson is the “source”. Mr anti-Trump himself? More of his misinformation. Taking page out of Dem playbook in which lies are acceptable means to ends. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 27, 2020

NeverTrumper Rick Wilson is worse than Hillary when it comes to making up crap about Don Trump — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) October 27, 2020

Lack of media literacy — Gabriel Sama (@gabosama) October 27, 2020

Rick Wilson HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHA — Nomad (@rad_nomad) October 27, 2020

should have stuck with anonymous sources — ed (@eleventy17) October 27, 2020

Rick Wilson LMFAO 😂😂😂 — Cap (@ecunningham1984) October 27, 2020

Rick Wilson???

Jeezus — WOPR (@Nbell3) October 27, 2020

Well, Rick Wilson does know a thing or two about not paying his bills. 🤔 — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) October 27, 2020

Just a quick comment. Using Rick Wilson as a source is about as credible as using me as a source. Get better sources. — @amuse (@amuse) October 27, 2020

Grifters gonna grift. — b f (@bflorence715) October 27, 2020

I alway get Rick Wilson and Michael Avenatti mixed up. I’m sure they are both credible sources. — Don … (@Vanlew76) October 27, 2020

Rick Wilson. LMAO. — suefromCanada (@suefromCanada) October 27, 2020

Lol Huffpost. “Rick Wilson is the named source in the article.” Yeah I stopped reading right there. — JustLooking (@HowAboutNoJack) October 27, 2020

Pretty sure Rick Wilson is @jaketapper‘s “GOP consultant” source as well LOL — Jennifer ☆☆☆ (@Jenny_MommaLion) October 27, 2020

We guess we’ll leave it up to the people in Florida to tell us if the Trump campaign has pulled its advertising.

