We’re hearing from HuffPost, via Vox co-founder Markos Moulitsas, that President Trump’s weakness with older voters could cost him Florida. Not only that, but the Trump campaign’s contractors stopped working because the campaign is broke and not paying them.

A GOP consultant said?

There’s also a piece in Bloomberg stating that the Trump campaign is pulling its advertising in Florida.

The Trump campaign’s Tim Murtaugh is calling that fake news:

And about that HuffPost story — Richard Grenell is also calling it fake news. Guess who the “GOP consultant” cited in the piece is?

Here’s HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery:

Rick Wilson!

We guess we’ll leave it up to the people in Florida to tell us if the Trump campaign has pulled its advertising.

