https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-calls-for-doubling-the-size-of-the-court-by-adding-3-judges/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Only one day after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court, AOC is calling for leftists in Washington to pack the courts with liberal judges. According to AOC, the next administration ought to “at least double” the size of the court by adding 3 progressive justices to the bench.

“Three is a lot, it’s a big, big, ambitious number but I think we can do it,” said Representative Ocasio-Cortez. “Adding 3 more judges will double the size of the existing Supreme Court. I know this because of my economics degree from Boston University. Having a new total of 15 judges will rebalance our courts and save our democracy.”

In addition to changing the number of seats, AOC is calling for a change of the makeup of the court. “We also need more people of color on the court, except not like Clarance Thomas. We also need more women, except not like Amy Coney Barrett.

AOC has also put her own name into the running for a Biden Supreme Court nomination but hasn’t heard back.

Previous Article Supreme Court Runner-Up Merrick Garland Secures Gig On Dancing With The Stars Next Article New York Governor Demands Accountability For Whoever Is Mismanaging New York

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

