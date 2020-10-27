https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/aoc-omar-tlaib-call-expanding-supreme-court-minutes-barrett-confirmed/

By Peter Hasson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on Monday called to expand the Supreme Court after the Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

Their call for expanding the court came just minutes after the Senate confirmed Barrett in a 52-48 vote.

“Expand the court,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Omar echoed her call and added: “Remember that Republicans have lost 6 of the last 7 popular votes, but have appointed 6 of the last 9 justices. By expanding the court we fix this broken system and have the court better represent the values of the American people.”

“We are going to take back the White House & Senate next week with a resounding mandate from the people to fight back against Trump’s illegitimately stacked judiciary,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter.

“We must expand the Court if we’re serious about the transformational change the people are crying out for,” she added.

The congresswomen are just the latest prominent Democrats to get behind the idea of expanding the court.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, have refused to say whether or not they will seek to expand and pack the Supreme Court if elected.

