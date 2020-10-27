https://hannity.com/media-room/armageddon-again-chuck-schumer-says-judge-barrett-confirmation-the-darkest-days-of-the-senate/

Top Democrat Chuck Schumer doubled-down on his fierce opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination this week; calling the entire process the “darkest days of the Senate.”

“Today will go down as one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history The Senate GOP is thwarting the will of the people and confirming a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election Democrats will never stop fighting for Americans,” posted Schumer on social media.

Today will go down as one of the darkest days in the Senate’s 231-year history The Senate GOP is thwarting the will of the people and confirming a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election Democrats will never stop fighting for Americans — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 26, 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn-in as the 9th Justice of the Supreme Court Monday night after the Senate voted to approve her confirmation process. The final tally was 52-48 mostly along party lines.

“Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come,” reports the Associated Press.

“Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party. The spiking COVID-19 crisis has hung over the proceedings. Vice President Mike Pence’s office said Monday he would not preside at the Senate session unless his tie-breaking vote was needed after Democrats asked him to stay away when his aides tested positive for COVID-19. His vote was not necessary,” adds the AP.

“This is something to be really proud of and feel good about,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Read the full report here.

