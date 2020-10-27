https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/axiosipsospoll-coronavirus-covid-government/2020/10/27/id/993913

The federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has become significantly worse over this year, a new installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Just 26% of the 1,079 adults polled in week 29 of the annual poll said they think the federal government’s handling of coronavirus is now better than it was at the beginning of the pandemic, but 46% said it got worse and another 27% said they saw no change, reports Axios.

However, all other institutions that were measured, including state and local governments, as well as private employers and area businesses, got positive results for how they have improved their response to the virus since March and April.

The poll also found:

Four in five Americans say they’re worried about COVID-19 outbreaks.

About half of Republicans said the federal government’s handling of the pandemic has improved, but one in five said it got worse.

One in 10 Democrats and one in 4 independents said the federal government’s handling improved.

62% said the federal government is making the country’s recovery worse. This number has essentially been unchanged since the summer months.

One-third of respondents said they trust the federal government to give them accurate information on coronavirus.

The poll also indicated that people believe in the scientists’ response to the virus, rather than the response of elected officials, with 33% saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gotten better with its handling, while 23% said it declined. The rest said they saw no change.

This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Oct. 23-26 by Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel and carried a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

