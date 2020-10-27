https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-boasts-in-8-days-were-going-to-take-our-democracy-back-nigel-farage-fires-back-and-then-sell-it-to-china

On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, seemingly confident of victory, boasted on Twitter, “In 8 days we’re going to take our democracy back.”

In 8 days, we’re going to take our democracy back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 26, 2020

Besides the fact that Biden mistakenly referred to the United States as a democracy instead of a democratic republic, (some Democrats have stated the desire for a pure democracy, in which the majority can trample on the rights of the minority), there was his seeming attempt to assert he was taking control, leading Great Britain’s Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, to assume that once Biden had control of America, he might have other plans.

Farage fired back, “And then sell it to China?”

And then sell it to China? https://t.co/5gELbHvDgQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 26, 2020

During President Trump’s campaign in 2016, he held a rally in Jackson, Mississippi at which Farage spoke. In his speech, he stated:

If the little people, if the real people, if the ordinary decent people are prepared to stand up and fight for what they believe in we can overcome the big banks, we can overcome the multinationals, and we did it! We made June the 23rd our Independence Day when we smashed the establishment.” And we did it; everybody said we’d lose; and what did we see? We saw experts from all over the world. We saw the International Monetary Fund; we saw Moody’s; we saw Standard and Poor’s; we saw global leaders giving us project fear, telling us that if we voted not to be run by a bunch of unelected, old men in Brussels; yeah, well, it’s okay; they don’t like me either, so it doesn’t really matter, does it? But they told us our economy would fall off a cliff. They told us there’d be mass unemployment; they told us investment would leave our country, and David Cameron, then our prime minister, but no longer, told us we might even get World War III.

In a comment that has eerie resonance in October 2020, he recalled, “And we saw the commentariat, and we saw the polling industry doing everything they could to demoralize our campaign.”

“On the day of the vote itself, that morning, they put us ten points behind. And actually, they were all wrong,” he continued. “And they were wrong because what the Brexit campaign did, was we reached those people who’ve been let down by modern global corporatism. We reached those people who have never voted in their lives but believed by going out and voting for Brexit they could take back control of their country, take back control of their borders, and get back their pride and self-respect.”

Farage recounted the attitude Barack Obama brought overseas when he attempted to stop Brexit: “Now the big card, the big card the prime minister decided to play on the referendum is that he got a foreign visitor to come to London to talk to us. Yes, we were visited by one Barack Obama. And he talked down to us; he treated us as if we were nothing. One of the oldest functioning democracies in the world and here he was telling us to vote Remain.”

He concluded, “So I, having criticized and condemned his behavior, I could not possibly tell you how you should vote in this election. But — but — I will say this: If I was an American citizen, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me. In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me.”

