Biden family business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tuesday night that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is “compromised” by communist China.

“If Joe Biden is elected president, which could very well happen,” Carlson said, “how does this constrain his ability to deal with China?”

“So I think Joe Biden and the Biden family is compromised,” Bobulinski said. “I just don’t see, given the history here and the facts, how Joe can’t be influenced in some manner based on the history that they have here with CEFC,” a Chinese energy company.

Bobulinski to #Tucker: “So, I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. Obviously, I’ve referenced that I’ve held a Q clearance. You’re briefed on a compromise and who you’re able to talk with and deal and do business with….” pic.twitter.com/DG7oXIndsF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

Bobulinski’s comments came during a blockbuster interview in which Carlson dedicated the entire prime-time hour to Bobulinski outlining the Biden family’s conflicts of interest and potential criminal business activity.

The former Biden business partner, who was recruited by Hunter Biden to serve as the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings in partnership with the Chinese firm CEFC led by Ye Jianming, described in detail how Joe Biden was intimately involved with his son’s overseas business ventures raking in cash for the entire family.

Bobulinski first came forward last week with a public statement sent to The Federalist and other outlets offering on-the-record testimony to confirm incriminating claims surfacing from a Delaware laptop obtained by the New York Post and federal law enforcement. Bobulinski reiterated last week’s statements on Carlson’s program Tuesday night.

Here’s the e-mail Bobulinski referenced about Joe Biden getting a 10% cut of Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s energy deal with Communist China. https://t.co/WmgAquYyLk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 28, 2020

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” wrote Bobulinski, substantiating that the identity of “the Big Guy” in a May 17, 2017, email published in the New York Post earlier this month is a reference to Joe Biden. The same email showed Hunter Biden was being offered a $3 million-a-year contract from a Ye who possessed deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party for “introductions alone,” where 10 percent was flagged to be set aside for “the Big Guy.”

On Friday, The Federalist published explosive text messages from a Biden business associate instructing Bobulinski to conceal Joe Biden’s involvement with deals related to the CCP-linked firm.

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when you are face to face,” wrote James Gilliar.

This is maybe THE clip from this interview. Bobulinski to #Tucker: “I remember looking at Jim Biden in saying how are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren’t you concerned? And he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said. ‘plausible deniability.'” pic.twitter.com/GMDL1JNZtB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

Throughout the entire presidential campaign, Joe Biden has denied ever discussing business with his son, “or with anyone else,” and the former vice president even fat-shamed an Iowa voter for bringing it up. Such claims had also been contradicted in the New York Post’s first tranche of reporting from the laptop evidently belonging to Hunter Biden.

The FBI has also reportedly seized Hunter Biden’s laptop over the course of a federal money-laundering investigation and reportedly interviewed Bobulinski Friday.

