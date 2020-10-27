https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-its-crass-to-go-after-hunter_3554578.html

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Bristol, north of Philadelphia, accompanied by his wife Dr. Jill Biden on Saturday.

The rallies were held amid reports suggesting Biden’s son, Hunter, has in the past leveraged his father’s powerful position as vice president to strike deals with companies in China and Ukraine.

Biden denies the claims, saying it’s “crass” to go after his son Hunter. He said he’s very proud of his family and that the American people don’t want to hear about his or President Donald Trump’s family. His campaign hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the emails or photos found on what is supposedly Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, said his staff independently authenticated materials from the laptop hard drive.

Jordan told Fox News over the weekend that it’s “not Russian disinformation.” He said that the “emails are real.”

