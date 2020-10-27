https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-whistleblower-jim-biden-told-me-joe-biden-wouldnt-get-hurt-by-their-actions-due-to-plausible-deniability

Tony Bobulinski, a whistleblower who was a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that Jim Biden, the brother of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, told him that Joe Biden would not be hurt by their foreign business dealings because of “plausible deniability.”

Bobulinski says that he met with Joe Biden at a conference and that he met afterward with Jim Biden for two hours at the Peninsula Hotel, where Jim Biden “walked through his history, in his own words, stating all the work and effort he did to get Joe Biden elected initially in Delaware and then through the family history and the role that he had played in it.”

Bobulinski said that he was skeptical of what was going on because of his high-level security clearance as a military official and his knowledge about needing to report gifts.

“And I’m thinking about the Biden family, like, how are they doing this? I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future? Aren’t they taking political risk or headline risk?” Bobulinski continued. “And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this, like, aren’t you concerned?’”

Bobulinski said, “He looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, ‘plausible deniability.’”

WATCH:

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT:

TONY BOBULINSKI, HUNTER BIDEN FORMER BUSINESS PARTNER: And I’m — I’m thinking about the Biden family, like, how are they doing this? I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future? Aren’t they taking political risk or headline risk? And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, “How are you guys getting away with this, like, aren’t you concerned?” And he — he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, “plausible deniability.” TUCKER CARLSON, FOX HOST: He said that out loud? BOBULINSKI: Yes, he said it directly to me one-on-one in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel after about a, you know, hour-and-a-half, two-hour meeting. With me asking out of concern how are you guys doing this. Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s future presidential campaign at risk—the Chinese—the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016 around the world? And I just can almost picture his face, where he sort of chuckles and says, you know, plausible deniability. CARLSON: So he said—this is a man who has been drafting off his brother’s political career for almost 50 years—he said to your face essentially, we’re lying about it? BOBULINSKI: Anyone watching this interview can look up what plausible deniability means— CARLSON: Yes. BOBULINSKI: And the definition is very distinct. CARLSON: That’s remarkable.

