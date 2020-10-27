https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-whistleblower-joe-biden-gave-an-emphatic-no-to-putting-proper-governance-in-place-for-business-with-hunter

Tony Bobulinski, a whistleblower who was a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave his son, Hunter Biden, an “emphatic no” to “putting proper governance in place” for business with Hunter Biden.

“This is a small point, but I can’t get over it,” Carlson said. “So you saw a number of reporters say, again, in an effort to bat away your story, your testimony on this, that the chairman referred to in a bunch of these e-mails, was not Joe Biden. It was, in fact, the government of China. When you see people refer to ‘the chairman thinks this, the chairman thinks that,’ they’re talking about China, and not Joe Biden.”

Carlson then showed the text message that Bobulinksi received from Hunter Biden, which stated:

Hey Tony, I have an idea. In light of the fact that we are at an impasse of sorts and both James’ lawyers and my chairman gave an emphatic no, I think we should all meet in Romania on Tuesday next week.

“And so you’re hearing reporters say, that ‘chairman’ was, in fact, the Chinese government,” Carlson added. “Here you have Rob Walker responding to you – clearly there’s some confusion over this and he’s saying – I’ll put this on the screen now. When he said – when Hunter Biden said his chairman, he was talking about his dad.”

Bobulinski responded, “Correct. There’s two chairmen in this story. There’s Chairman Ye, who is the chairman of CEFC. And that text from Hunter Biden, he was talking about the chairman CEFC. And what Hunter’s referencing there is he spoke with his father and his father is giving an emphatic no to the ask that I had, which was putting proper governance in place around Oneida Holdings.”

Earlier in the interview, Bobulinski explained that “in Oneida Holdings, LLC, the equity is broken up 20% Hunter Biden, 20% Jim Biden.”

“So Joe Biden is vetoing your plan for putting stricter governance in the company,” Carlson noted. “I mean — and it’s right here in the emails.”

“Yes, Tucker, I want to be very careful in front of the American people,” Bobulinski said. “That is not me writing that. That is not me claiming that. That is Hunter Biden writing on his own phone, typing in that I spoke with ‘my chairman,’ referencing his father. If the world thinks that that ‘my chairman’ is not his father, then Hunter Biden would come forward and go on record and state to the world.”

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX HOST: This is a small point, but I can’t get over it. So you saw a number of reporters say, again, in an effort to bat away your story, your testimony on this, that the chairman referred to in a bunch of these e-mails, was not Joe Biden. It was in fact the government of China. When you see people refer to the chairman thinks this, the chairman thinks that – they’re talking about China, and not Joe Biden. So I want to put up on the screen, here is a text message you received from Hunter Biden, to you: Hey Tony, I have an idea. In light of the fact that we are at an impasse of sorts and both James’ lawyers and my chairman gave an emphatic no, I think we should all meet in Romania on Tuesday next week. And so you’re hearing reporters say, that chairman was in fact the Chinese government. Here you have Rob Walker responding to you – clearly there’s some confusion over this and he’s saying – I’ll put this on the screen now. When he said – when Hunter Biden said his chairman, he was talking about his dad. TONY BOBULINSKI, HUNTER BIDEN FORMER BUSINESS PARTNER: Correct. There’s two chairmen in this story. There’s Chairman Ye, who is the chairman of CEFC. CARLSON: Yes. BOBULINSKI: And that text from Hunter Biden, he was talking about the chairman CEFC. And what Hunter’s referencing there is he spoke with his father and his father is giving an emphatic no to the ask that I had, which was putting proper governance in place around Oneida Holdings. CARLSON: So Joe Biden is vetoing your plan for putting stricter governance in the company. I mean — and it’s right here in the emails. BOBULINSKI: Yes, Tucker, I want to be very careful in front of the American people. That is not me writing that. That is not me claiming that. That is Hunter Biden writing on his own phone, typing in that I spoke with my chairman, referencing his father. If the world thinks that that my chairman is not his father, then Hunter Biden would come forward and go on record and state to the world. CARLSON: But you have the Biden family representative, Rob Walker, saying right here, May 19th, no, when he said his chairman, he was talking about his dad. BOBULINSKI: Exactly.

