Tony Bobulinski, a whistleblower who was a former business partner of Hunter Biden, played an audio recording on Tuesday evening from a phone call that he allegedly had with a self-described Biden family representative where he indicated to them that he was going public with his explosive story about the foreign business dealings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“The Biden family knew that you were going public with this,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said. “And you spoke to Rob Walker about it – again, the self-described Biden family representative – and Biden family, meaning Joe Biden as well – what was his response when you let him know that you were going public with this?”

“Trying to coach me,” Bobulinksi responded. “Trying to sort of say, hey, we don’t want to do that, we don’t want press trucks out in front of our house. I’m going to have to move; I could lose my job, and all of that – you know, I’m not trying to cause harm to anyone in this situation let alone Rob Walker and his family, James Gilliar and his family.”

“But basically, Rob’s position was, if you go on record with all these facts, you’ll bury all of us,” Bobulinksi continued.

The show then played the following audio recording:

Tony Bobulinski: “If he doesn’t come out on record I am providing the facts.” Rob Walker: “Tony. You’re just gonna bury all of us man.”

“What was your response to that?” Carlson asked.

“I was focused on pushing these guys to do the right thing, to demonstrate an ounce of integrity in front of the American people,” Bobulinksi responded. “They all know the facts; I lived the facts. And luckily for the American people, all the facts are extremely well documented.”

