Israel may soon have access to bunker-busting bombs that could hit Iran’s underground nuclear facilities if a forthcoming bipartisan bill gains support, Jewish Insider reports.

A source familiar with the proposed legislation by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Mast, R-Fla., said the bill would give the 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator to Israel as a defense against Iran if it pursues nuclear weapons.

During a Tuesday conference call with reporters, Gottheimer said the legislation would “shore up Israel’s qualitative military edge” in the Middle East. “There should be absolutely no doubt that our ally Israel must be prepared for every contingency if Iran seeks … a nuclear weapon.”

Politico reports that the bill would require the Pentagon to consult with Israel and report to Congress on its ability to deter “a full range of threats” including whether the U.S. providing bunker-buster munitions would help U.S. and Israeli security.

According to Jewish Insider, Gottheimer plans to introduce the bill Friday.

“We must ensure our ally Israel is equipped and prepared to confront a full range of threats, including the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran. That is why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to defend Israel from Iran and Hezbollah and reinforce our historic ally’s qualitative military edge in the region with ‘bunker buster’ munitions,” Gottheimer told the outlet. “Iran and its terrorist proxies throughout the region must never be able to threaten the U.S. or Israel with a nuclear weapon.”

