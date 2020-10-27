https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-lives-matter-thugs-take-break-looting-beat-reporter-elijah-schaffer-five-store-video/

Black Lives Matter criminals were out looting several stores in Philadelphia again on Tuesday night after the police shooting a knife-wielding black man.

During one store looting the Black Lives Matter protesters took time out from their ransacking to beat the hell out of The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer

BLM thugs beat the hell out of @ElijahSchaffer for filming them looting a store. pic.twitter.com/yB8bJ3tK5K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

Elijah later spoke on camera about the beating.

BREAKING: I was jumped by BLM rioters while they were looting more than a dozen stores, including Wal-Matt, T-Mobile, & 5-below Though in pain, I didn’t stop reporting because Americans need to see what the corporate media refuses to show

pic.twitter.com/VI5hl8uV3C — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

The mob was chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the police precincts to the ground.”

“Every city, every town, burn the (police) precincts to the ground” BLM chants in the streets of Philadelphia and then Antifa girls hit my camera Saying “you’re not allowed to film protesters” pic.twitter.com/2fwimt1csH — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 28, 2020

