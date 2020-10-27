https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/black-lives-matter-thugs-take-break-looting-beat-reporter-elijah-schaffer-five-store-video/

Black Lives Matter criminals were out looting several stores in Philadelphia again on Tuesday night after the police shooting a knife-wielding black man.

During one store looting the Black Lives Matter protesters took time out from their ransacking to beat the hell out of The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer

Elijah later spoke on camera about the beating.

The mob was chanting, “Every city, every town, burn the police precincts to the ground.”

