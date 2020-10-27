https://noqreport.com/2020/10/27/blue-texas-state-gop-chair-allen-west-says-fake-news-reports-are-just-psyop-drivel/

The buzz around media as it pertains to Texas is that Democrats believe they’re going to flip it from red to blue. They think the state will go to Joe Biden and that Democrats will make big gains in state and national legislature. Or do they? According to state GOP Chair Allen West, they aren’t reporting on facts but are instead reporting on what they hope the outcome will be.

In other words, they’re engaging in psychological operations instead of journalism.

Republicans hold a 6.3% lead over Democrats, that doesn’t account for UNA votes. The left is in panic mode and are putting out questionable polls to discourage Republican turnout in Texas.(More) — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 26, 2020

Hey, Joe Biden, don’t come here to Texas unless you’re gonna walk here . . . airplanes use gas, and gas comes from oil!https://t.co/SEmCdw8NGn — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 26, 2020

This notion is not unique. Many, including most here at NOQ Report, believe the entire narrative from both polls as well as media pundits that Joe Biden is winning in traditionally red states like Texas is all part of a campaign to dissuade Republican voters from braving the long lines, bullying, and potential riots surrounding polling places on November 3rd. But as Lt. Col. West noted, the GOP already enjoys a lead in early voting. Election Day voting will almost certainly go the Republicans’ way as well.

Without Texas, President Trump has zero chance of reelection. The state was considered increasingly “purple” over the last two years after Senator Ted Cruz survived a minor scare from Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018. Cook Political Report had the race as a “toss up” after O’Rourke accumulated a massive $80 million in fundraising compared to Cruz’ $46 million. Cruz ended up winning by 2.5%. Despite the loss, Democrats saw it as a surge forward since Cruz won his first election in 2012 by nearly 16-points.

One of the biggest keys to keeping Texas red is getting the state’s Republican voters rallied and organized. Past challenges is one of the reasons West was able to win the Chair at the Texas Republican Convention. His leadership in both military and government are needed to prevent the “blue wave” from sweeping across the Lone Star State.

It isn’t just the media that’s using questionable techniques to turn the state blue. According to the latest release from Project Veritas, there are Democrats who may be breaking the law to steal victories for Democrats.

The core of Republican success has been found in Texas for many years. This is why it’s so prized by Democrats, and why they’re willing to engage in questionable tactics to turn it blue. That cannot happen.

