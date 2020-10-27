https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-black-lives-matter-rioters-looting-foot-locker-walmart-stores-philadelphia-videos/

Black Lives Matter rioters are looting Foot Locker, Walmart and other shops in Philadelphia on their second night of mayhem.

The riot is in response to the fatal shooting of a black man who was charging at police with a knife.

They’re ripping the looted Walmart TV’s out of the boxes to get as many stacked up in the car as they can. pic.twitter.com/zvgY0ZtvV8 — Spooky Lucid (@lmao_lucid) October 28, 2020

They’re looting Walmart now in Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/62S1QD5QLd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2020

Chopper 6 over the scene as a Foot Locker in West Philadelphia is looted following the death of Walter Wallace, who police say was shot by officers after he would not drop a knife. https://t.co/BtTPSlQIwI pic.twitter.com/7hNeLEvJCM — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 27, 2020

More looting unfolding right now in Philadelphia and I have to ask why is it always footlocker getting looted? I mean having brand new sneakers isn’t that important end it definitely won’t help anyone. pic.twitter.com/WSCfee4RNT — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 28, 2020

Mass looting of ⁦@Walmart⁩ store in Philadelphia. This Walmart is just off I-95 in the city’s Port Richmond section at Castor&Aramingo Avenues where @phillypolice say “One thousand people looting stores now in this business area full of strip malls.” @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/b9BFfcc2oE — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

According the Philadelphia Police, approximately 1,000 criminals are engaged in the looting.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

On Monday evening, the rioters looted shops, a police vehicle, lit fires, and ran over a female police officer with a truck.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates if the situation escalates.

