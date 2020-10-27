https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-black-lives-matter-rioters-looting-foot-locker-walmart-stores-philadelphia-videos/

Black Lives Matter rioters are looting Foot Locker, Walmart and other shops in Philadelphia on their second night of mayhem.

The riot is in response to the fatal shooting of a black man who was charging at police with a knife.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden’s “RUSSIAN BLACKMAIL PHOTOS” Uncovered – Hunter with Russians in Hollywood

According the Philadelphia Police, approximately 1,000 criminals are engaged in the looting.

On Monday evening, the rioters looted shops, a police vehicle, lit fires, and ran over a female police officer with a truck.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates if the situation escalates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...