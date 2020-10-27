https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-driver-runs-police-officer-philly-black-lives-matter-riot-video/

A police officer has been run over by someone driving a large black truck in Philadelphia, where police have seemingly lost control of a violent Black Lives Matter riot.

The riot erupted after a black male was shot by police after charging at officers with a knife. The shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, and footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

The man, Walter Wallace, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rioters were looting shops and at least one police vehicle, attacked police officers, and lit at least one cop car on fire.

Black truck just drove over a cop at a pretty high rate of speed, Im sure the whole footage will be circulating soon but caught the tail end#philadelphia pic.twitter.com/TUf0FmBRbe — Nick Core 🏆 (@Crypto_Core) October 27, 2020

Officer down. They just hit a cop with a car. #Philly Philadelphia, PA (clipped from @after_theaction live stream) pic.twitter.com/dy9H0sWxja — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

“Officers ordered him several times to drop the weapon,” Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp said. “He did not do so.”

DDAAMMMM this crazy Police shooting in West Philadelphia just happened 💔💔💔 RIP to boul but why was charging at them 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/twjh2UIlct — Mr. DotoMuch ☋ (@Yarkjair) October 26, 2020

“Fortunately it appears the officers were wearing body cameras,” Sgt. Gripp said. “The cameras were activated. So we should have a lot of video along with eyewitness statements.”

As usual, Black Lives Matter did not care about what actually happened during the incident, and a riot broke out.

The condition of the officer who was struck and information about the driver has not yet been made public.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

