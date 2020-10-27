https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-feds-authorized-fisa-warrant-against-hunter-biden-chinese-business-associate-report-says

Federal law enforcement officials reportedly obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against a Chinese business associate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that the revelation suggests that the man, Patrick Ho, was “suspected of acting as a covert agent of a foreign government.”

The revelation was made in a court documents from early 2018 that were obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Ho was charged on Dec. 18, 2017 with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering related to CEFC China Energy contracts in Uganda and Chad,” the report stated. “Ho had been an executive at the multi-billion dollar Chinese energy company prior to his arrest.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.