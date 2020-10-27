https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/butthead-professor-ibram-x-kendi-hopes-dems-get-back-at-gop-for-changing-the-rules-on-scotus-confirmations-and-who-wants-to-tell-him/

Count anti-racist Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi among the many, many leftists seething with rage over Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

According to him, we should all be outraged over Republicans just up and changing the rules and adding Supreme Court Justices simply because they felt like it:

The Republicans changed the rules and added their Supreme Court justices to secure the majority. And so why can’t the Democrats can change the rules and add their Supreme Court justices to secure the majority? — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 27, 2020

Wow, Dr. Kendi. Can you please elaborate for those of us who aren’t as well versed in American politics as you are?

What rule did they change? https://t.co/uxX7h7EEKA — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 27, 2020

Please name the rule that was changed. https://t.co/cs84sXXP6M — Poor Boys Leader Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 27, 2020

We know there’s a lot happening, but we feel like we would’ve noticed if the GOP had made such a drastic change to the confirmation process.

Literally not a single rule was changed. https://t.co/EUTjqs8jAT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2020

Because Republicans didn’t *add* a Supreme Court justice. — Eric H. (@ericinva) October 27, 2020

And by “Republicans changed the rules,” we should clarify that by noting actually no rules were changed at all. https://t.co/4812YKz67b — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 27, 2020

The Republicans changed zero rules. https://t.co/0mQ3HSNokQ — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 27, 2020

Exactly zero rules were changed. https://t.co/wmIHkVoCvG — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 27, 2020

Well, that’s not entirely true … one rule was changed. But it wasn’t the Republicans who did it.

https://t.co/Yt5loGBmjj — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 27, 2020

*Harry Reid changed one rule. Be mad, but it was your own party’s failure on all fronts. The Constitution is working just fine. https://t.co/fwMoRe1LOT — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 27, 2020

But hold up. Don’t jump down Dr. Kendi’s throat just yet. It seems that when he said “the Republicans changed the rules,” he didn’t ackshually mean it that way:

When I say rule changes, what I mean: GOP: not considering an Election Year nominee and 4 years later confirming an Election Year nominee. Dems: upping the number of Justices. All of these changes are allowable under the Constitution. So if the GOP can, why can’t the Dems? — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 27, 2020

Oh, OK. That’s a much better argument.

‘When I said “rule change,” I didn’t mean “rule change” in any definable way.’ https://t.co/4dzPTzQt1Y — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 27, 2020

You know, we’re starting to think that Dr. Kendi doesn’t actually have that firm a grasp on The Rules.

No surprise Republicans suddenly don’t think: The U.S. Senate should not consider a Supreme Court nominee during an Election Year to be a rule they created in 2016, changing precedent. It’s hardly surprising Republicans don’t believe they changed their own rule in 2020. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 27, 2020

There he goes again.

When the dumbass racist is also a dumbass on everything else, not just on race https://t.co/nOz8mBtVq4 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 27, 2020

Heh.

I thought disinformation wasn’t allowed on this website? https://t.co/5djVn1gqtt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 27, 2020

Somebody get Jack Dorsey on the horn. Ibram X. Kendi is breakin’ Twitter’s rules!

