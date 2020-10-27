https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/27/butthead-professor-ibram-x-kendi-hopes-dems-get-back-at-gop-for-changing-the-rules-on-scotus-confirmations-and-who-wants-to-tell-him/

Count anti-racist Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi among the many, many leftists seething with rage over Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

According to him, we should all be outraged over Republicans just up and changing the rules and adding Supreme Court Justices simply because they felt like it:

Wow, Dr. Kendi. Can you please elaborate for those of us who aren’t as well versed in American politics as you are?

We know there’s a lot happening, but we feel like we would’ve noticed if the GOP had made such a drastic change to the confirmation process.

Well, that’s not entirely true … one rule was changed. But it wasn’t the Republicans who did it.

But hold up. Don’t jump down Dr. Kendi’s throat just yet. It seems that when he said “the Republicans changed the rules,” he didn’t ackshually mean it that way:

Oh, OK. That’s a much better argument.

You know, we’re starting to think that Dr. Kendi doesn’t actually have that firm a grasp on The Rules.

There he goes again.

Heh.

Somebody get Jack Dorsey on the horn. Ibram X. Kendi is breakin’ Twitter’s rules!

