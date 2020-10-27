https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/buzz-aldrin-martha-mcsally-arizona-senate/2020/10/27/id/994006

Buzz Aldrin, the second man ever to set foot on the moon and an Air Force pilot, has endorsed Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., over her Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly in the upcoming Arizona race, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

McSally, who was the first female pilot to fly a combat mission, tweeted:

“Absolute honor to have the support of hero astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this mission! We must hold this seat, the Senate, and save the country. It’s a dog fight, and as we fighter pilots say: Fight’s On!”

In another message on Twitter, McSally wrote:

“American hero @TheRealBuzz knows I’m a fighter for Arizona and our freedoms – that’s why he’s supporting my campaign. Buzz, we are excited to have you on the team. Let’s finish this fight!”

Aldrin’s endorsement came several weeks after three other former astronauts also announced their support for McSally, writing an op-ed in AzCentral that Kelly hopes voters are “so impressed with his background that they ignore the fact that he’s supported radical gun control activists, that his plan for the eventual government takeover of healthcare would end Medicare as we know it, and that he’d vote to raise our taxes.”

They added: “McSally has delivered for Arizona, while Mark Kelly embraces Democrat ideology that would be bad for our country – leaving us with less freedoms, less security and less control of our lives.”

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average, McSally is trailing Kelly by 4.2 percentage points in the race.