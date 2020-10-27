https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/10/27/californias-new-thanksgiving-covid-restrictions-are-a-dystopian-nightmare-n270376
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Fake News’: Jack Black Now Says He’s Not Retiring
December 13, 2019
Antifa Rioters Attack ‘Jews For Trump’ Convoy in New York City, Hurl Objects At Vehicles
October 26, 2020
Joe Biden Is the Hillary Clinton of 2020
April 26, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy